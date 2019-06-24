Cardinals RHP Hicks diagnosed with torn UCL

FILE PHOTO: Jun 6, 2019; St. Louis, MO, USA; St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Jordan Hicks (49) pitches during the ninth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

St. Louis Cardinals right-handed closer Jordan Hicks was diagnosed with a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow on Monday.

The severity of the injury was determined in an MRI exam. The Cardinals said the team is still determining the “next course of action.”

A torn UCL typically leads to Tommy John surgery. Regardless, the injury will likely be season ending.

Hicks suffered the injury Saturday when he was removed after striking out David Fletcher of the Los Angeles Angels for the second out of the ninth inning.

The 22-year-old Hicks, who regularly throws pitches upwards of 100 mph, is 2-2 with a 3.14 ERA and 14 saves in 29 appearances this season.

St. Louis is expected to use right-hander Carlos Martinez as its primary closer. Veteran left-hander Andrew Miller also figures to receive some opportunities.

—Field Level Media