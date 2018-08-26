FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 26, 2018

Cardinals put Mayers on 10-day DL, activate Leone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The St. Louis Cardinals placed rookie righthander Mike Mayers on the 10-day disabled list Sunday with right shoulder inflammation, the team announced.

Aug 25, 2018; Denver, CO, USA; St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Mike Mayers (59) pitches during the eighth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Russell Lansford-USA TODAY Sports

Mayers left Saturday’s game against the Colorado Rockies after facing three batters.

The 26-year-old has appeared in 42 games this season, going 2-1 with a 4.14 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched.

Righthander Dominic Leone was activated off the 60-day DL in a corresponding move and lefty Ryan Sherriff was granted his outright release.

Leone has been away from the team since May 5 with upper arm nerve irritation in his throwing arm. He went 1-2 with a 4.15 ERA in 16 appearances before he was hurt.

In a rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis, Leone pitched 10 innings and posted a 7.20 ERA.

Leone is active for Sunday’s series finale against the Rockies.

Field Level Media

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
