Rays snap 5-game skid, split doubleheader with Orioles

C.J. Cron and Brad Miller both homered, and the Tampa Bay Rays defeated the Baltimore Orioles 10-3 to earn a split of their doubleheader at Camden Yards on Saturday night.

The Rays’ victory also snapped their five-game losing skid while Baltimore had won four in a row.

There was a 1-hour, 19-minute rain delay in the sixth inning.

The Orioles defeated the Rays 6-3 in the first game of the doubleheader.

The Rays pitched by committee in this game. Starter Matt Andriese went the first three innings and gave up one run on one hit.

Sergio Romo (1-0) came on and threw 1 1/3 shutout innings and got the win. Overall, the Rays used seven pitchers, and Alex Colome finished it in the ninth in a non-save situation.

Baltimore starter Alex Cobb (0-5) lost for the second time this season to his former team. He allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Cron hit his solo home run in the first and gave the Rays a 1-0 lead, but Trey Mancini led off the bottom half with a homer that tied the game.

Tampa Bay took the lead back in the second after Miller got a leadoff triple and scored when Daniel Robertson followed with a groundout. The Rays made it 3-1 in the third on an unearned run, which scored on a Joey Wendle sacrifice fly.

Miller struck again in the fourth when he led off with a homer to right that gave Tampa Bay a 4-1 lead. The Orioles got two back in the sixth, scoring on a Mancini single and a Jonathan Schoop groundout.

The Rays added a run in the seventh when Denard Span scored when Schoop made a wild relay throw.

Mallex Smith got an RBI double in the eighth, and Cron walked with the bases loaded for a 7-3 lead later in the inning.

Wilson Ramos of the Rays singled in the ninth and extended his hitting streak to 18 games. Smith (three RBIs) tripled in two runs later that inning, and Carlos Gomez added an RBI single for a 10-3 lead.

