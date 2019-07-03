Rays place 1B Choi on IL, activate RHP De Leon

FILE PHOTO: Jun 22, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Ji-Man Choi (26) runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Oakland Athletics in the seventh inning at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Rays placed first baseman Ji-Man Choi on the 10-day injured list with a left ankle strain and recalled infielder Mike Brosseau from Triple-A Durham.

The Rays also activated right-hander Jose De Leon from the 60-day disabled list after his recovery from Tommy John surgery and optioned him to Durham. His rehab time had been extended three times and was about to expire.

To make room on the 40-man roster, utility man Andrew Velazquez was traded to the Cleveland Indians for international bonus pool money.

Choi, 28, is batting .266 with nine home runs and 33 RBIs this season. He has 26 home runs and 82 RBIs over four major league seasons with the Los Angeles Angels, New York Yankees, Milwaukee Brewers and Rays.

Brosseau, 25, had three games of major league experience earlier this season, collecting three hits in eight at-bats. De Leon, 26, who was acquired in 2017 in a trade from the Los Angeles Dodgers, has just one appearance with the Rays, in 2017, and just five in the major leagues.

Velazquez, 24, was 1-for-12 in 10 games with the Rays this season and is 4-for-22 in 23 career major league games.

