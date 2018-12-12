Reports: Morton agrees to two-year deal with Rays

FILE PHOTO: Sep 23, 2018; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Charlie Morton (50) delivers a pitch against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports - 11305365

The Tampa Bay Rays agreed to a two-year, $30 million deal with free agent right-hander Charlie Morton, according to multiple reports.

The Rays aren’t expected to formally announce the deal until Morton passes a physical. The deal includes an option for 2021.

Morton, 35, posted career bests in victories, ERA and strikeouts last season when he went 15-3 with a 3.13 ERA and 201 strikeouts in 30 starts for the Houston Astros. He made the All-Star team for the first time in his career.

Morton also went 14-7 with a 3.62 ERA in 25 starts for the Astros in 2017.

Landing Morton gives the Rays a solid No. 2 starter behind left-hander Blake Snell, who won the American League Cy Award in 2018.

Overall, Morton is 75-81 with a 4.23 ERA in 217 career appearances (216 starts) over 11 seasons with the Atlanta Braves (2008), Pittsburgh Pirates (2009-15), Philadelphia Phillies (2016) and Astros.

—Field Level Media