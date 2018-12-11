Rays strike out with new stadium plans

The owner of the Tampa Bay Rays says plans to build a new ballpark in Tampa’s Ybor City neighborhood are dead, meaning the team will likely remain at Tropicana Field through 2027.

Speaking at baseball’s winter meetings Tuesday in Las Vegas, Stuart Sternberg said the proposed $892 million stadium that was to open in 2023 is no longer viable because of a lack of progress.

The City of St. Petersburg had given the Rays a three-year window to negotiate a deal for a new stadium, but Sternberg conceded Tuesday that it won’t happen before the Dec. 31 deadline.

“We are not close at all to a workable framework,” Sternberg said.

Sternberg, who has owned the club since 2005, said he remains committed to finding a new home for the Rays in the Tampa Bay area. The team’s deal with the Trop runs through the end of the 2027 season.

