Cardinals send outfielder Pham to Rays for three prospects

The St. Louis Cardinals — still within striking distance of the postseason — were sellers rather than buyers hours before the non-waiver trade deadline Tuesday morning, sending outfielder Tommy Pham to Tampa Bay.

FILE PHOTO: Jul 24, 2018; Cincinnati, OH, USA; St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Tommy Pham (28) runs on the field before a game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

In return, the Cardinals will receive minor leaguers Justin Williams, Genesis Cabrera and Roel Ramirez, as well as international slot money.

Pham, 30, had a breakout season in 2017, batting .306 with 23 home runs and 73 RBIs. This season, his average has dipped to .248. He has 14 home runs and 41 RBIs, and his slugging percentage (.399) is on pace for a career low.

The Cardinals had an excess of outfielders. With Pham, the Rays have a strong defensive outfield, with former Gold Glove winner Kevin Kiermaier in center field and speedy Mallex Smith in one of the corner spots.

In Williams, who turns 23 in August, the Cardinals received an outfielder who was the No. 14 prospect in the Rays’ system after being a second-round draft pick in 2013.

Cabrera, 21, is a left-handed pitcher who has struck out 124 batters in 113 2/3 innings across 21 appearances (20 starts) for Double-A Montgomery this season.

Ramirez, 23, is a righty who has gone 3-1 with a 2.53 ERA in 34 appearances (one start) between Double-A and Class-A levels this season.

