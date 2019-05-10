Rays put C Zunino on IL, add OF Meadows, RHP Sadler

FILE PHOTO: Apr 27, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; Tampa Bay Rays catcher Mike Zunino (10) keeps a pitch in the dirt in front of him during the eighth inning with the bases loaded against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory J. Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bays Rays placed catcher Mike Zunino on the 10-day injured list Friday with a tight left quad, while catcher Anthony Bemboom was called up to the major leagues for the first time in his career.

The injury to Zunino leaves the Rays with two rookie catchers after Michael Perez went on the IL earlier this week with an oblique strain. Nick Ciuffo, who has 18 games of experience, will get the bulk of the time behind the plate ahead of Bemboom.

The Rays also recalled right-hander Casey Sadler after the reliever had been sent down to Triple-A Durham on Wednesday. Outfielder Andrew Velazquez was optioned to make room on the active roster.

The Rays also activated outfielder Austin Meadows from the injured list and he is expected to be in the leadoff spot against the New York Yankees on Friday night. Meadows has been out since April 20 with a strained right thumb.

Zunino was batting .220 with three home runs and 17 RBIs in 26 games this season. Sadler has not given up a run in three appearances (six innings) for the Rays. Meadows was off to a hot start, batting .351 with six home runs and 19 RBIs in 20 games before he was injured.

—Field Level Media