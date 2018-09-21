Rangers fire manager Banister

Jeff Banister was dismissed as manager of the Texas Rangers on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Sep 12, 2018; Anaheim, CA, USA; Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister (28) reacts in the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

Bench coach Don Wakamatsu was named interim manager for the remainder of 2018 season starting with Friday’s game against the Seattle Mariners.

“I informed Jeff Banister of our decision earlier today,” Rangers president of baseball operations and general manager Jon Daniels said in a statement. “I want to thank Jeff for his dedication and efforts with the Texas Rangers over the last four years. This organization is very appreciative of what he has contributed to the club on the field and in the community.”

Banister had one year remaining on his contract. The Rangers were 64-88 this season and 325-313 in four seasons under Banister.

“This was not an easy decision and comes after a long period of evaluation,” said Daniels. “However, we feel that a change in the leadership of our Major League club is necessary as we move forward. Once this conclusion was reached, I felt it was appropriate to make the move now. On behalf of the entire organization, I wish Jeff and his family the best.”

Wakamatsu, 55, rejoined the Rangers last year after four seasons as a bench coach with the Kansas City Royals. He was 127-147 as the Mariners’ manager from the start of the 2009 season to Aug. 9, 2010. In addition to previous stints with the Rangers (bench coach from 2003-06 and third base coach in 2007), he has also has been a big league coach with Oakland (2008) and Toronto (2011-12).

