Rangers to retire Beltre's No. 29

The Texas Rangers will retire the number of former third baseman Adrian Beltre with a ceremony planned in June, the team announced Friday.

Beltre, 39, announced his retirement in November following his 21st season in the majors, the last eight of which were spent with Texas.

He’ll become the fourth Ranger to have his number retired, joining pitcher Nolan Ryan (No. 34) in 1996, former manager Johnny Oates (26) in 2005, and catcher Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez (7) in 2017. Ryan and Rodriguez are both Hall of Famers — Rodriguez was inducted the same day Beltre notched his 3,000th career hit, on July 30, 2017 — and Beltre figures to join them before long.

Beltre finished his career with 3,166 hits in 2,933 games, along with 477 homers, 1,707 RBIs (most ever among third basemen) and a .286 batting average. He earned four All-Star nods, including three in his first four years with the Rangers, and went to his only World Series with Texas in 2011.

Beltre ranks third all-time among players at his position in home runs and Wins Above Replacement (95.7). In the WAR metric, Beltre is 38th all-time, and he also won five Gold Gloves.

He signed with the Rangers in 2011 after one season with the Boston Red Sox. Beltre spent the first seven years of his career with the Dodgers before five years with the Mariners.

“This franchise and its fans have the privilege of witnessing the last eight years of Adrian Beltre’s Hall of Fame career on a daily basis,” co-chairman and managing partner Ray Davis said in a statement. “With 2019 being our final year at Globe Life Park in Arlington, we felt it was appropriate to retire Adrian’s number in the park where he excelled for so long.”

