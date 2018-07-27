Cubs get Hamels from Rangers for two pitchers

Cole Hamels was traded to the Chicago Cubs in exchange for right-hander Eddie Butler and Class-A right-hander Rollie Lacy.

FILE PHOTO: Jun 7, 2018; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Cole Hamels (35) throws during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Hamels is owed the prorated balance of the $22.5 million due in the final year of his contract this season. The deal includes a $20 million club option for 2019.

Hamels, 34, is 5-9 with a 4.72 ERA in 20 starts this season. He went 11-6 with a 4.20 ERA in 24 starts last season, his first year posting an ERA above 4.00 since 2009.

Hamels’ former teammate in Texas, right-hander Yu Darvish, is expected to return to the team from an extended disabled list stint in the next 7-10 days.

The Cubs were in the bidding for southpaw J.A. Happ, whom the Toronto Blue Jays dealt to the New York Yankees earlier in the day.

Hamels was most recently named an All-Star in 2016. He has pitched for the Rangers since July 2015, when he was dealt to Texas from the Philadelphia Phillies just ahead of the trade deadline.

With the Phillies, Hamels was a three-time All-Star and won the National League Championship Series and World Series MVP in 2008. His last start with Philadelphia was a no-hitter against the Cubs at Wrigley Field.

For his 13-year career, Hamels is 152-111 with a 3.43 ERA. In 16 postseason starts, he’s 7-6 with a 3.48 ERA.

Darvish, whom the Cubs gave a six-year, $126 million contract, has been on the DL with soreness in his surgically repaired right elbow.

Butler, 27, was activated from the 60-day disabled list this week. He was acquired from the Colorado Rockies in February 2017.

Lacy, 23, is a combined 5-2 with a 2.45 ERA in 18 games (12 starts) for low Class-A South Bend and high Class-A Myrtle Beach this year. He has 94 strikeouts and 24 walks in 80 2/3 innings.

—Field Level Media