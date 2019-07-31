Rangers acquire RHP Jones from White Sox

FILE PHOTO: Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Nate Jones delivers a sixth inning pitch against the Kansas City Royals in the sixth inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Kansas City, Missouri September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Dave Kaup

The Texas Rangers acquired right-handed reliever Nate Jones, international slot compensation and cash considerations from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for minor league right-handers Joe Jarneski and Ray Castro on Wednesday.

Jones, who has been on the White Sox’s 60-day injured list, will go on the Rangers’ 60-day injured list, where he is expected to stay for the rest of the season.

Jones, 33, appeared in 13 games for Chicago this season, posting an 0-1 record and a 3.48 ERA in 10 1/3 innings before going on the injured list April 27. He had surgery to repair a flexor mass tear in his right forearm on May 13.

Jones has spent all eight seasons of his major league career with the White Sox, with a 22-13 record and a 3.12 ERA in 284 appearances. He has struck out 318 in 291 1/2 innings.

Jarneski, 19, has been pitching in the rookie-level Arizona League. Castro, 22, has been in the Dominican Summer League.

—Field Level Media