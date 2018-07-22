Indians' offense as hot as temperature in 16-3 win at Texas

Yonder Alonso smacked two homers and had three RBIs and Tyler Naquin also homered and drove in three to help the Cleveland Indians roll to a 16-3 victory over the Texas Rangers on a lava-hot Saturday night in Arlington, Texas.

Jul 21, 2018; Arlington, TX, USA; Cleveland Indians first baseman Yonder Alonso (17) reacts after hitting a home run in the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Melky Cabrera went 3-for-5 as the Indians racked up a season-best 21 hits while winning their third straight game.

Right-hander Carlos Carrasco (12-5) allowed two runs and five hits over 6 2/3 innings to win his fourth straight decision and sixth in his last seven. Carrasco struck out eight and walked one.

Rangers right-hander Bartolo Colon (5-8) lost for the third straight time while once again failing to become the winningest Latin American in baseball history. The 45-year-old Dominican remains tied with Nicaragua’s Dennis Martinez at 245 career victories.

Colon gave up five runs and eight hits in 4 2/3 innings. He struck out two and walked one.

Jul 21, 2018; Arlington, TX, USA; Cleveland Indians third baseman Erik Gonzalez (9) scores a run in the eighth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Texas designated Shin-Soo Choo went hitless in four at-bats to end his streak of reaching base at 52 games. He fell seven short of the franchise mark held by Will Clark, who began his streak in 1995 before it ended in 1996.

Adrian Beltre hit a two-run homer for the Rangers, who have dropped four straight games and 12 of 15.

The temperature was 107 degrees when Colon threw his first pitch of the night.

Colon allowed just two hits over four scoreless innings before giving up six hits in the fifth prior to his removal with two outs. He was charged with five of the six runs scored in the inning by the Indians.

Cabrera led off the inning with a double to right field and scored when Yan Gomes singled to right. One out later, Francisco Lindor ripped a double to right and Gomes scored from first to make it 2-0.

Michael Brantley followed with a run-scoring single to make it 3-0. Jose Ramirez added a single and Joey Gallo’s bobble in right field allowed Brantley to score while Ramirez was tagged out in a rundown between second and third.

Slideshow (8 Images)

Edwin Encarnacion slugged a double to left, prompting Rangers manager Jeff Banister to pull Colon. Right-hander Austin Bibens-Dirkx entered, and Alonso slammed his 1-0 changeup off the facing of the second deck as the Indians took a 6-0 advantage.

Naquin took Bibens-Dirkx deep in the sixth inning with a runner aboard to make it 8-0. Ramirez added an RBI triple later in the inning.

Alonso led off the seventh with another homer against Bibens-Dirkx. This time, he hammered a first-pitch fastball 416 feet over the fence in center for his 15th blast of the season.

Beltre’s two-run homer got Texas on the board in the bottom of the seventh.

But Encarnacion delivered a two-run double in the eighth, and Cleveland tacked on four more in the ninth to finish its second-highest scoring output of the season.

