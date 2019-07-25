Report: Rangers' Gallo to undergo wrist surgery

FILE PHOTO: Jul 16, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Joey Gallo (13) rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the fourth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Rangers All-Star outfielder Joey Gallo will undergo surgery on his right wrist on Thursday to repair a broken hamate bone, according to multiple reports.

Gallo is expected to miss at least one month.

The slugger was examined by hand surgeon Dr. Thomas DiLiberti in Dallas earlier Thursday.

Gallo has been playing through pain in the wrist all month. He departed Tuesday’s game against the Seattle Mariners after batting in the eighth inning due to soreness.

His production has suffered — Gallo is only 7-for-52 with 31 strikeouts and two homers in July.

Overall, Gallo is batting .253 with 22 homers and 49 RBIs in 71 games.

“Joey plays through a lot of nagging things, so for him to say it’s pretty sore meant a lot to me,” Rangers manager Chris Woodward told reporters after Wednesday’s game. “He has probably been playing with it sore, and it’s probably affecting his bat to ball, especially when it’s your lead hand. It makes it tough.”

Gallo will be placed on the 10-day injured list with outfielder Willie Calhoun likely to be recalled from Triple-A Nashville. Calhoun is batting .277 with five homers and 13 RBIs in 26 games for Texas this season.

—Field Level Media