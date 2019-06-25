Rangers activate Gallo from IL

FILE PHOTO: May 21, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Joey Gallo (13) doubles in the second inning against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Rangers activated outfielder Joey Gallo from the 10-day injured list in time to start Tuesday night’s game in Detroit.

The Rangers had a spot open on the roster after optioning left-handed pitcher Kyle Bird to Triple-A Nashville on Sunday.

Gallo, 25, last played June 1 and came out of that game against Kansas City in the fifth inning while he was at the plate with a 3-2 count. He went on the injured list the following day with a strained left oblique muscle.

On the season, Gallo is batting .276 with 17 home runs and 41 RBI in 50 games. When he went on the injured list, he led the American League in OPS (1.074) and slugging percentage (.653), and was second in walks with 42.

In a four-game rehab assignment in the Arizona League, Gallo batted .273 (3-for-11) with two home runs, a double, three RBIs and five walks.

