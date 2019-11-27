Reports: Rangers reach deal with RHP Gibson

FILE PHOTO: Oct 4, 2019; Bronx, NY, USA; Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Kyle Gibson (44) pitches during the seventh inning against the New York Yankees in game one of the 2019 ALDS playoff baseball series at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Rangers have bolstered their rotation by agreeing to a three-year deal with veteran right-hander Kyle Gibson, according to multiple reports on Wednesday.

The team has not confirmed the deal, which is reportedly worth $30 million and is contingent on Gibson passing a physical.

Gibson, 32, has spent his entire seven-year career with the Minnesota Twins, racking up a 67-68 record with a 4.52 ERA in 193 games (188 starts).

He went 13-7 last season, posting a 4.84 ERA and striking out 160 batters in 160 innings.

Gibson would join a rotation that features fellow veterans LHP Mike Minor and RHP Lance Lynn.

The Rangers, who finished 78-84 last season, are expected to add at least one more starter in the offseason.

