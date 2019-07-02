Angels, Rangers to play Tuesday; Skaggs autopsy set

FILE PHOTO - Apr 12, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs (45) reacts as he walks to the dugout at the end of the first inning of his game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

The Los Angeles Angels and Texas Rangers will play as scheduled Tuesday night in Arlington, Texas.

Major League Baseball made the announcement Tuesday morning after consulting with the Angels organization, a day after the death of starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

Skaggs, 27, was found unresponsive in his hotel room Monday afternoon and pronounced dead, hours before the Angels and Rangers were scheduled to play.

That game will be rescheduled at a later date.

The Tarrant County medical examiner’s office told USA Today Sports on Tuesday that it will withhold autopsy information, per the family’s request, until completion of a final examination. The office estimated a completion date of Oct. 2.

On Monday, police said there were no signs of foul play and that they had ruled out suicide.

The Rangers will hold a moment of silence to honor Skaggs before the game. The Texas Rangers Foundation will donate the proceeds of Tuesday’s Texas 2 Split Raffle to the Angels Baseball Foundation in Skaggs’ memory.

