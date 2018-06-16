Dodgers' Kemp, Rangers' Chirinos suspended for altercation

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Matt Kemp and Texas Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos have each been suspended one game by MLB for their altercation during Wednesday’s game between the teams.

Jun 13, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder Matt Kemp (27) and Texas Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos (61) fight in the third inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Chirinos will serve his suspension Friday night when the Rangers begin a series with the Colorado Rockies. Kemp will appeal his suspension.

Kemp collided with Chirinos on a play at the plate in the third inning. Chirinos took exception with Kemp and shoved him, and Kemp shoved him back as both benches cleared.

Both players were ejected. Los Angeles won the game 3-2 in 11 innings.

“I thought it was a clean play,” Kemp told reporters. “Blocking the plate, ran him over. Pretty much that simple.”

Said Chirinos, “I got mad. When he was starting to get up, he kind of leaned into me with his shoulder. That’s when I pushed him. Part of the game.”

Kemp, 33, is batting .335 with 10 home runs and 41 RBIs through 65 games this season. Chirinos, 34, is hitting .196 with eight homers and 22 RBIs in 52 games.

—Field Level Media