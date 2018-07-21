Rangers place Mazara on DL, call up Calhoun

The Texas Rangers have placed outfielder Nomar Mazara on the 10-day disabled list with a sprained right thumb, retroactive to July 17, the team announced Friday.

Apr 27, 2018; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers right fielder Nomar Mazara (30) singles to score two runs against the Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sport

In a corresponding move, the Rangers recalled outfielder Willie Calhoun from Triple-A Round Rock.

Mazara was injured prior to the All-Star break in a game at Baltimore last Saturday. He finished that game but sat out Texas’ final game before the break last Sunday. The 23-year-old is hitting .272 with 15 home runs and 58 RBIs in 91 games this season.

Calhoun was the top prospect the Rangers acquired in the deal that sent pitcher Yu Darvish to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the trade deadline last season. The 23-year-old was hitting .306 with eight homers and 42 RBIs in 94 games at Round Rock this season.

This will be his first stint in the majors this year after he appeared in 13 games for the Rangers in 2017.

—Field Level Media