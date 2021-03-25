Former AL president Dr. Bobby Brown dies at 96

Four-time World Series winner and former Texas Rangers and American League president Dr. Bobby Brown died in his home in Fort Worth, Texas. He was 96.

FILE PHOTO: (L - R)New York Yankees Dr. Bobby Brown, Luis Arroyo and Reggie Jackson stand for the national anthem during the Old Timer's Day opening ceremonies before the New York Yankees play the Chicago White Sox in their MLB American League baseball game at Yankee Stadium in New York July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine/File Photo

A family member confirmed Brown’s death on Thursday to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Brown batted .279 with 22 homers and 237 RBIs during his time as an infielder with the New York Yankees (1946-52, 1954), helping the club win titles in 1947, 1949, 1950 and 1951.

He later served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and practiced cardiology in the Dallas-Fort Worth area until accepting a position to serve as the interim president of the Texas Rangers in 1974. He later was named the president of the American League from 1984-94.

“Dr. Bobby Brown led an extraordinary life which included great accomplishments on the baseball field and as a leader and executive in our game,” MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. “He was a quiet star in each of the four World Series in which he played, a popular Yankee teammate, and a close friend of Yogi Berra and Joe DiMaggio.

“As President of the American League for a decade, Dr. Brown was an outstanding ambassador for the National Pastime and a trusted advisor to five commissioners.”

The Yankees and Rangers also paid their respects to Brown on Thursday.

“Few people who have worn the pinstripes have lived such an accomplished, fulfilled, and wide-ranging life as Dr. Brown, who was beloved by our organization for his warmth, kindness and character,” said Hal Steinbrenner, the Yankees managing general partner. “He represented the pinstripes with elegance throughout his playing career and in subsequent decades as a frequent, welcome guest at Old Timers’ Day. We also hold the utmost respect for the myriad of other accomplishments in his life -- from service to our country, his stewardship of the American League and his longtime career as a cardiologist. The Yankees extend their deepest condolences to his family, friends and loved ones as we reflect on his incredible life.”

“The Texas Rangers organization is extremely saddened by the passing of Dr. Bobby Brown,” the Rangers said in a statement. “He lived an extraordinary life while excelling in both the medical and baseball professions, and he had a huge impact on the Dallas-Fort Worth community. ... His compassion and humor are two traits that will not be forgotten.”

