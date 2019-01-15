Reports: Ex-pitcher Wetteland arrested on child sex abuse charge

FILE PHOTO: Former Texas Rangers John Wetteland throws out the first pitch ahead of Game 6 of MLB's ALCS baseball playoffs between the Detroit Tigers and the Rangers in Arlington, Texas, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Former All-Star pitcher John Wetteland was arrested Monday on a child sex abuse charge, multiple outlets are reporting, citing court records.

The former closer is accused of sexually abusing a child under the age of 14, according to the reports.

The Bartonville Police Department had a warrant for Wetteland’s arrest and the Denton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Wetteland, who posted $25,000 bond and was released, according to reports.

Wetteland, whose residence is listed in Trophy Club, Texas, retired after the 2000 season, having finished his career with the Texas Rangers, who inducted him into their team Hall of Fame in 2005.

Wetteland, 52, amassed 330 saves over the course of his 12-year career that started with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He also pitched for the Montreal Expos and the New York Yankees before moving on to Texas in 1997. Wetteland notched a career-high 43 saves three different years.

He was a three-time All Star and finished sixth in Cy Young voting in 1999 with the Rangers.

Wetteland coached baseball and taught Bible studies at Liberty Christian School, a private college prep school in Argyle, Texas, after retiring from baseball, but apparently has no connection to the school at this time, the Dallas Morning News reported.

Wetteland did spend time as a bullpen coach for the Washington Nationals and Seattle Mariners after his playing career ended.

—Field Level Media