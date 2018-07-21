Stroman helps Blue Jays beat Orioles for eighth time in nine games

Marcus Stroman struck out seven in seven innings, Randal Grichuk and Luke Maile had RBI hits in a three-run fourth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting Baltimore Orioles 4-1 Saturday afternoon.

Jul 21, 2018; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Marcus Stroman (6) pitches during the regular season MLB game between the Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Gerry Angus-USA TODAY Sports

It was the second straight win for the Blue Jays over the Orioles in a three-game series that ends Sunday. Toronto has an 8-1 advantage in the season series.

Stroman (3-7) allowed one run, five hits and two walks to win for the third time in his past five starts.

Ryan Tepera pitched a perfect ninth to earn his seventh save of the season.

Orioles starter Alex Cobb (2-13) allowed four runs (one earned), four hits and three walks in five innings. He also balked in a run.

Grichuk made a fine catch on Mark Trumbo in center field for the first out of the ninth. Tepera finished the game with two strikeouts.

The Orioles scored one run on three hits in the first inning. Tim Beckham singled and took third when Jonathan Schoop singled but was thrown out trying for a double by left fielder Teoscar Hernandez. Adam Jones hit an RBI single.

The Blue Jays took a 3-1 lead in the fourth. Justin Smoak led off with a walk and was safe at second on a bouncer to Cobb by Yangervis Solarte when shortstop Beckham was charged with an error on an attempted force out. Grichuk hit an RBI double and Kendrys Morales walked to load the bases.

Solarte scored when Aledmys Diaz grounded into a double play and Maile hit an RBI single.

The Blue Jays added a run in the fifth on a double by Hernandez, who took third on a flyout and scored on a balk by Cobb.

Baltimore’s Mike Wright Jr. pitched around two singles in the sixth.

Tanner Scott struck out the side for the Orioles in the bottom of the seventh.

Seunghwan Oh replaced Stroman and pitched a perfect top of the eighth.

Zach Britton pitched the bottom of the eighth for the Orioles and worked around a leadoff walk.