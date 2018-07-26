Rockies boost bullpen, add Oh in deal with Blue Jays

The Colorado Rockies acquired right-handed reliever Seunghwan Oh from the Toronto Blue Jays.

FILE PHOTO: Jun 30, 2018; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Seunghwan Oh (22) delivers a pitch against Detroit Tigers in the ninth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

In return for Oh, the Blue Jays received first base prospect Chad Spanberger and outfielder Forrest Wall.

Oh, 36, has enjoyed a bounce-back season with the Blue Jays after struggling in his second season with the St. Louis Cardinals last year. The Korean import was 4-3 with two saves and a 2.68 ERA in 48 games for Toronto, striking out 55 in 47 innings.

With the Cardinals last season, Oh was 1-6 with a 4.10 ERA and a 20-for-24 success rate on save chances, losing his grip on the team’s closer role midseason. He earned the job as a rookie in 2016, when he posted a 1.92 ERA, converted 19 saves and struck out 103 batters in 79 2/3 innings.

Oh is earning $1.75 million this season on the contract he signed with the Blue Jays as a free agent. The deal includes a $2.5 million team option for 2019 that can be bought out for $250,000.

The Rockies spent north of $100 million during the offseason to remake their bullpen — adding Josh Shaw from the Indians and former Cubs and Royals closer Wade Davis — but were 29th in the majors with a 5.29 relievers ERA.

Spanberger, 22, has hit .315 with 22 home runs and 75 RBIs in 92 games with Class-A Asheville this season.

Wall, 22, is batting .260 this season with 28 stolen bases, 17 doubles, nine home runs and 31 RBIs in 93 games for Class AA Hartford Yard Goats and the Lancaster JetHawks of the California League (A).

—Field Level Media