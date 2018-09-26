Blue Jays to announce Gibbons won't return: reports

The Toronto Blue Jays are set to announce Wednesday they will not bring back manager John Gibbons for the 2019 season, according to multiple reports.

Sep 23, 2018; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays manager John Gibbons goes to blow a bubble with his gum after visiting the mound the in the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre. Tampa Bay defeated Toronto. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Blue Jays have scheduled a press conference for 1 p.m. ET, ahead of their final home game of the season.

A Fancred report earlier in September called it “99.9 percent done” that Toronto will have a different manager next season, adding that the team likely plans to hire a younger manager as it continues a rebuild, with a goal of being competitive in 2020 or 2021.

Gibbons, 56, has one year remaining on his contract but told MLB Network in August, “I’m not sure I want to go through one of those things — a total rebuild.”

The Blue Jays are 71-87 and sit fourth place in the American League East entering Wednesday’s game.

Gibbons helped the Jays to the AL Championship Series in both 2015 and 2016, the franchise’s only two playoff appearances since it won back-to-back World Series titles in 1992 and 1993.

He is in his second stint as the Blue Jays’ manager, after holding the post from midway through the 2004 season until his firing in 2008. He was brought back before the 2013 season and has gone 486-482 since, bringing his record to 791-787 with the team.

—Field Level Media