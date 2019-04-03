Report: Blue Jays extend OF Grichuk

FILE PHOTO: Apr 1, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Randal Grichuk (15) hits a two run home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the seventh inning at Rogers Centre. Baltimore defeated Toronto. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a five-year, $52 million contract extension with outfielder Randal Grichuk, according to a report from Sportsnet.

The deal buys out three seasons of potential free agency and keeps Grichuk under contract through the 2023 season. Grichuk will receive a $5 million signing bonus as well as a salary increase from $5 million to $7 million in 2019. He is due to receive $12 million in 2020 and $9.3 million per year from 2021 through 2023.

The 27-year-old Grichuk is in his second season with the Blue Jays, who acquired him from the St. Louis Cardinals in January 2018 for right-handed reliever Dominic Leone and a minor-league prospect. Grichuk hit .245 with 25 home runs and 61 RBIs in 124 games in his first season with Toronto.

New Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo quickly embraced Grichuk’s hitting ability in his first season at the helm.

“I see him leading off,” Montoyo said to the Windsor Star during spring training. “I even see him hitting second, I see him hitting third. ...

“He’s impressive, that kid.”

Grichuk entered Tuesday with a .247 lifetime average, 92 home runs and 245 RBIs in 533 career games. He also has swiped 18 bases in 29 attempts.

The Los Angeles Angels drafted Grichuk with the 24th overall pick of the 2009 draft. One pick later, the franchise selected another outfielder: Mike Trout.

