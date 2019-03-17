Blue Jays acquire RHP Adam from Royals

Feb 21, 2019; Surprise, AZ, USA; Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Jason Adam (50) poses for a photo during media day at Surprise Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Blue Jays acquired reliever Jason Adam from the Kansas City Royals on Sunday for cash considerations and also announced second baseman Devon Travis will miss four to six weeks after having knee surgery.

In addition, the team said pitcher Mark Leiter Jr., who had a shot of making the big-league roster coming into camp, underwent Tommy John surgery earlier this week and will miss the season.

Adam, 27, appeared in 31 games for the Royals last season and registered a 6.12 ERA with 37 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings.

In five appearances this spring, the 6-foot-4 right-hander has allowed no earned runs on two hits with five strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings.

A fifth-round pick by Kansas City in 2010, Adam has a 4.28 ERA and 485 strikeouts in 566 innings over six seasons in the minor leagues.

Travis, 28, who has a history of injuries, tore the meniscus of his left knee in a spring training game late last month.

In four seasons with the Blue Jays, he has a career batting average of .274. He slumped to career-worst .232 last season but tied his career high of 11 home runs while appearing in 103 games.

Leiter, 28, pitched three innings this spring and had a 9.00 ERA. He split his time last season between Philadelphia and Toronto and had an 0-1 record with a 7.71 ERA in 20 games.

—Field Level Media