January 12, 2019 / 8:42 PM / Updated 5 minutes ago

Blue Jays sign RHP Phelps to 1-year, $2.5M deal

FILE PHOTO - Apr 11, 2017; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Marlins relief pitcher David Phelps (35) delivers a pitch against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Blue Jays have signed right-hander David Phelps to a one-year, $2.5 million deal with a club option for the 2020 season, the team announced Saturday.

Phelps, 32, missed the 2018 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery on March 26.

The reliever was 4-5 with a 3.40 ERA in 55 2/3 innings with the Miami Marlins and Seattle Mariners in 2017.

In six seasons, Phelps has a 30-33 record with a 3.89 ERA and 520 strikeouts in 553 2/3 innings. He played with the New York Yankees (2012-14) before joining the Marlins in 2015.

