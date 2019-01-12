Blue Jays sign RHP Phelps to 1-year, $2.5M deal

The Toronto Blue Jays have signed right-hander David Phelps to a one-year, $2.5 million deal with a club option for the 2020 season, the team announced Saturday.
Phelps, 32, missed the 2018 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery on March 26.
The reliever was 4-5 with a 3.40 ERA in 55 2/3 innings with the Miami Marlins and Seattle Mariners in 2017.
In six seasons, Phelps has a 30-33 record with a 3.89 ERA and 520 strikeouts in 553 2/3 innings. He played with the New York Yankees (2012-14) before joining the Marlins in 2015.
