Blue Jays ship OF Pillar to Giants

FILE PHOTO: Mar 23, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Kevin Pillar (11) singles during the sixth inning against the New York Yankees at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Flashy center fielder Kevin Pillar was traded to the San Francisco Giants from the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday.

In return for the 30-year-old outfielder, the Blue Jays acquired three players: right-handed pitchers Juan De Paula and Derek Law and infielder Alen Hanson.

Pillar is a career .260 hitter in 695 games, but his defense is first-rate as a three-time Gold Glove finalist (2015, ‘16, ‘17) in center.

Pillar signed a one-year, $5.8 million deal with the Blue Jays in January.

De Paula, 21, posted a 1.72 earned-run average with 55 strikeouts and 27 walks over 52 1/3 innings of work in 2018 with Class A Staten Island and Augusta.

Hanson played 110 games with the Giants last season and had a .252 batting average with 17 doubles and 39 RBIs. The switch-hitter joins his fourth team since breaking into the big leagues with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2016.

Law, 28, pitched 13 1/3 innings with the Giants in 2018 and had a 7.42 ERA.

—Field Level Media