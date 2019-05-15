Crawford's HR carries Giants over Blue Jays

Brandon Crawford broke a tie with a sixth-inning home run, and four relievers combined on four innings of shutout ball Wednesday afternoon as the host San Francisco Giants salvaged a split in their interleague series against the Toronto Blue Jays with a 4-3 victory.

Crawford’s go-ahead homer came an inning after Blue Jays right-hander Edwin Jackson completed a historic start, having allowed three runs (two earned) and six hits in five innings. He walked one and struck out two.

Jackson began the game by making a start for a record 14th different big-league team, breaking a tie with Octavio Dotel for the most in Major League Baseball history.

Crawford’s homer, his second of the season, came off Ryan Tepera (0-2), who had replaced Jackson to start the sixth.

Mark Melancon (1-0), who allowed two hits in a scoreless top of the sixth, was credited with the win. Sam Dyson, Tony Watson and Will Smith followed with a scoreless inning apiece, with Smith earning his 11th save by striking out the side in the ninth.

The Giants took a 3-1 lead against Jackson by scoring once in the first and twice in the second. Pablo Sandoval’s RBI double produced San Francisco’s first run, before Aramis Garcia belted a two-run homer to give the Giants the lead. The home run was Garcia’s first since being promoted from Triple-A last week.

The Blue Jays rallied to tie the game against Giants right-hander Shaun Anderson with single runs in the third and fifth innings.

They took advantage of the rookie’s wildness to get within 3-2 in the third when Brandon Drury walked and eventually scored on a wild pitch.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. got Toronto even in the fifth with an RBI infield out, scoring Drury, who had reached on an error by third baseman Evan Longoria and moved to third on a wild pick-off attempt by Anderson.

Drury scored all three Toronto runs, reaching base on a single, walk and Longoria’s error.

Guerrero, who hit his first two major league homers in Tuesday’s series-opening 7-3 win, went 0-for-3 with a walk and his fifth-inning RBI, the sixth of his career.

Anderson did not get a decision in his major league debut. He limited the Blue Jays to two earned runs (three total) and two hits in five innings, walking three and striking out five.

The 24-year-old had another reason to save the game ball. He belted a double to right field in his first major league at-bat in the second inning. Anderson also recorded a single in his second plate appearance, finishing the day 2-for-2. He was the only Giant with multiple hits.

Freddy Galvis had a double and a single for Toronto, which was out-hit 8-5.

