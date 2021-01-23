Blue Jays make George Springer signing official

FILE PHOTO: Oct 16, 2020; San Diego, California, USA; Houston Astros center fielder George Springer (4) hits an RBI single against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fifth inning during game six of the 2020 ALCS at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Blue Jays officially announced the signing of center fielder George Springer to a six-year, $150 million contract on Saturday.

The deal, originally reported on Tuesday, includes a $10 million signing bonus and allows the three-time All-Star to block trades to eight teams.

Springer, 31, will earn $22 million in 2021, $28 million in 2022 and $22.5 million in 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026, per multiple reports.

Springer spent the past seven seasons with the Houston Astros, compiling a .270 career average with a .361 on-base percentage, a .491 slugging percentage, 174 homers and 458 RBIs in 795 games.

Last season, in an abbreviated 60-game schedule, Springer hit .265/.359/.540 with 14 home runs and 32 RBIs in 51 games.

