Blue Jays release SS Tulowitzki

FILE PHOTO: Feb 19, 2018; Dunedin, FL, USA; Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Troy Tulowitzki (2) throws during spring training workouts at Bobby Mattick Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports - 10630631

The Toronto Blue Jays released five-time All-Star Troy Tulowitzki on Tuesday, making the shortstop a free agent.

Tulowitzki, 34, had two years and $38 million guaranteed remaining on his contract with the Blue Jays, a sum the club still owes the infielder.

“Through many conversations with Troy and his representative Paul Cohen, and with consideration to what is in the best interest of both sides, we made the decision to release Troy today,” Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said in a statement.

Tulowitzki had four injury-plagued seasons with the Blue Jays, including missing the entire 2018 season with bone spurs in both heels. He played in 131 games for the Blue Jays in 2016, batting .254 with 24 home runs.

For his 12-year career, Tulowitzki is a .290 hitter with 224 homers and 779 RBIs in 1,286 games.

While with the Colorado Rockies, he finished fifth in the National League MVP voting for both the 2009 and 2010 seasons. He won Gold Glove awards in 2010 and 2011.

The Rockies dealt Tulowitzki to the Blue Jays prior to the trading deadline in July 2015 for four players, including Jose Reyes.

Tulowitzki was selected seventh overall by the Rockies in the 2005 amateur draft and was runner-up for NL Rookie of the Year honors in 2007.

