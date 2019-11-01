Roundup: MLB transactions

FILE PHOTO: Sep 12, 2019; Seattle, WA, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Freddy Galvis (3) hits a grand slam home run against the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

Cincinnati Reds: Picked up the $5.5 million option for 2020 on infielder Freddy Galvis, who established career bests of 23 homers and 70 RBIs while splitting last season between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Reds.

Colorado Rockies: Promoted minor league pitching coordinator Darryl Scott to major league bullpen coach.

Kansas City Royals: Declined the $23 million contract option on outfielder Alex Gordon, activating a $4 million buyout making the veteran a free agent after 13 seasons in Kansas City.

Los Angeles Angels: Adding Cubs third-base coach Brian Butterfield and strength and conditioning coach Tim Buss to the staff of new manager Joe Maddon.

Philadelphia Phillies: Released utility man Jose Pirela, who reportedly will pursue an option to play in Japan.

Seattle Mariners: Claimed right-hander Phillips Valdez off waivers from the Texas Rangers.

Texas Rangers: Declined 2020 club options on catcher Welington Castillo ($8 million) and right-handers Nate Jones ($3.75 million) and Shawn Kelley ($2.5 million).

—Field Level Media