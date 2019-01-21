Trump tweets support of Schilling for HOF

FILE PHOTO: Former MLB player Curt Schilling talks with a reporter at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California June 9, 2011. Schilling heads videogame company 38 Studios which is releasing its first online game. REUTERS/David McNew

The National Baseball Hall of Fame will announce its Class of 2019 on Tuesday, and President Donald J. Trump said he hopes that pitcher Curt Schilling’s name will be on the list.

Trump tweeted his support for the six-time All-Star and three-time World Series champion on Sunday.

“Curt Schilling deserves to be in the Baseball Hall of Fame. Great record, especially when under pressure and when it mattered most. Do what everyone in Baseball knows is right!” the president wrote.

Trump’s backing won’t have any influence on the voters, as the deadline for ballots for this year’s class was Dec. 31.

Schilling, 52, has been on the ballot since 2013. He received 52.3 percent of the vote from the Baseball Writers’ Association of America in 2016 and 51.2 percent last year, falling short of the minimum 75 percent required for enshrinement in Cooperstown, N.Y.

In 20 seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies, Arizona Diamondbacks, Boston Red Sox, Baltimore Orioles and Houston Astros, the right-hander racked up 216 wins with a 3.46 ERA and 3,116 strikeouts. He was runner-up for the National League Cy Young Award in 2001 and 2002 and runner-up for the American League Cy Young Award in 2004.

He was known for clutch performances in the postseason. In 12 playoff series, Schilling posted an 11-2 record with a 2.23 ERA.

—Field Level Media