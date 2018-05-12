Harper, Strasburg help Nats snap D-backs' series streak

Washington right fielder Bryce Harper had two hits and an RBI and Stephen Strasburg won his third straight start as the Nationals became the first team to win a series against Arizona this season in a 2-1 victory over the Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Saturday.

May 11, 2018; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Harper doubled in a run in the third inning and walked to load the bases before the Nationals scored the final run of the game in the fourth. Washington has won 12 of its last 14.

Stephen Strasburg (5-3) gave up five hits and one run in 6 2/3 innings, with nine strikeouts and one walk. He recorded seven of his strikeouts on off-speed pitches, six with his curve.

A.J. Pollock had an RBI double for the Diamondbacks, their only extra-base hit. They have lost a season-high four in a row and seven out of 10 to fall to 24-15. Pollock has 33 RBIs, second in the NL.

May 12, 2018; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Washington Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg (37) throws during the third inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Howie Kendrick had two hits and Trea Turner had a single and walked twice for the Nationals, who have held the Diamondbacks to one run in each of the first three games of the series.

Ryan Madson pitched around an inning-opening error in the ninth for his third save.

Slideshow (4 Images)

Troy Scribner (0-1) gave up four hits and two runs in 3 2/3 innings in his first start of the season, with four strikeouts and six walks. Scribner was recalled from Triple-A Reno to pitch on what would have been Robbie Ray’s turn. Ray suffered an oblique strain in a start against the Nationals on April 29.

Turner singled to open the third inning, the first hit off Scribner, and scored on Harper’s double into the right field corner for a 1-0 lead.

Paul Goldschmidt walked with two outs in the last of the third inning and scored on Pollock’s double to tie the game at 1.

Pedro Severino singled to open the fourth inning and Scribner walked the next two before Severino scored on Anthony Rendon’s fielder’s choice grounder for a 2-1 lead.

Washington put first baseman Ryan Zimmerman on the disabled list with a strained oblique and purchased the contract of Mark Reynolds on Saturday. Zimmerman and Reynolds were college teammates at Virginia.