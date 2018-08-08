Inciarte's two-run triple gives Braves split with Nats

Ender Inciarte lined a two-run triple with one out in the top of the ninth to give the Atlanta Braves a 3-1 victory over the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night at Nationals Park.

Aug 7, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Sean Newcomb (15) pitches against the Washington Nationals in the fourth inning at Nationals Park. The Braves won 3-1. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The win gave Atlanta a split of a day-night doubleheader. The Nationals scored an 8-3 victory in the first game with Bryce Harper and Ryan Zimmerman homering.

The second game was tied 1-1 when Freddie Freeman and Nick Markakis led off the ninth for the Braves with consecutive singles off Kelvin Herrera (2-3). With one out, Inciarte lined a triple down the right field line that brought in both runners.

Aug 7, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Charlie Culberson (16) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer (31) in the sixth inning at Nationals Park. The Braves won 3-1. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Herrera left the game after the triple. The team announced after the game that Herrera experienced some tightness in his right (pitching) shoulder and that he would undergo an MRI exam on Wednesday.

Jesse Biddle (3-0) earned the victory after tossing 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief. He struck out four. A.J. Minter closed it out in the ninth and picked up his ninth save, locking it up when Matt Wieters lined into a game-ending double play.

The starters came away with no-decisions despite pitching well. Washington’s Max Scherzer allowed one run on four hits in seven innings while trying for a sixth straight win. He struck out six and walked one.

The Braves’ Sean Newcomb gave up a run on five hits in six innings with six strikeouts and two walks.

The starters left with the game tied 1-1.

The Nationals took a 1-0 lead in the first when Juan Soto homered to left, his 14th of the season.

The Braves threatened in the second, putting runners on first and third with two outs, but they could not score. In the fourth, they had runners on first and third with no outs. Scherzer escaped without giving up a run, but he threw 33 pitches in the inning.

Atlanta then tied it when Charlie Culberson homered to lead off the sixth, his seventh of the season. Culberson also homered in the ninth inning of the first game.

Atlanta’s first-game starter Max Fried was placed on the disabled list between games due to a left groin strain. He was hit around the hip by a Spencer Kieboom line drive. Pitcher Shane Carle (right shoulder inflammation) also was put on the DL. Left-hander Adam McCreery and right-hander Wes Parsons were recalled to replace them, although neither got into the nightcap.

