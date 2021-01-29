C Alex Avila agrees to one-year deal with Nationals

FILE PHOTO: Aug 21, 2019; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Alex Avila (31) hits a solo home run in the eighth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Catcher Alex Avila agreed to a one-year deal with the Washington Nationals, The Athletic reported Thursday, as the 12-year veteran joins his sixth different team.

Financial terms of the deal were not reported.

The left-handed hitting Avila, who turns 34 on Friday, is expected to play behind right-handed hitting catcher Yan Gomes. Avila batted just .184 but posted a .355 on-base percentage last season in 23 games with the Minnesota Twins. He had one home run and just two RBIs in 49 at-bats.

Avila is a career .235 hitter with a .348 OBP and has 104 home runs with 388 RBIs in 1,018 games. He started his career in 2009 with the Detroit Tigers and also has played for the Chicago White Sox (2016), Chicago Cubs (2017), Arizona Diamondbacks (2018-19) and Twins.

His best season came in 2011 when he batted .295 with 19 home runs and 82 RBIs for the Tigers, earning a spot on his only All-Star team, while finishing 12th in American League MVP voting.