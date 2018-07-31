Nats GM: Harper staying put

Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo likely calmed the nerves of anxious fans Tuesday morning with this brief statement about the immediate future of star outfielder Bryce Harper:

Jul 29, 2018; Miami, FL, USA; Washington Nationals center fielder Bryce Harper (34) singles in the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

“Bryce is not going anywhere,” Rizzo told the Washington Post Tuesday, hours before the MLB non-waivers trade deadline. “I believe in this team.”

Late Monday, word spread that the Nationals were getting offers for the 25-year-old Harper, who will be a free agent after the season. Rumors had him going everywhere from Philadelphia to Houston to Cleveland — and more.

A career .277 hitter, Harper has struggled this season, batting just .220. He has 25 home runs and 62 RBIs.

The Nationals entered Tuesday 5 1/2 games behind the Phillies in the National League East.

— Field Level Media