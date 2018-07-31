FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
July 31, 2018 / 3:44 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Nats GM: Harper staying put

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo likely calmed the nerves of anxious fans Tuesday morning with this brief statement about the immediate future of star outfielder Bryce Harper:

Jul 29, 2018; Miami, FL, USA; Washington Nationals center fielder Bryce Harper (34) singles in the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

“Bryce is not going anywhere,” Rizzo told the Washington Post Tuesday, hours before the MLB non-waivers trade deadline. “I believe in this team.”

Late Monday, word spread that the Nationals were getting offers for the 25-year-old Harper, who will be a free agent after the season. Rumors had him going everywhere from Philadelphia to Houston to Cleveland — and more.

A career .277 hitter, Harper has struggled this season, batting just .220. He has 25 home runs and 62 RBIs.

The Nationals entered Tuesday 5 1/2 games behind the Phillies in the National League East.

— Field Level Media

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.