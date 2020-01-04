Reports: Nationals, 2B Castro agree to two-year deal

FILE PHOTO: Chicago Cubs' Starlin Castro hits a single against the St. Louis Cardinals during the seventh inning of their National League MLB baseball game in Chicago, Illinois, July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young

Free-agent second baseman Starlin Castro has agreed to a two-year, $12 million deal with the Washington Nationals, according to multiple reports Friday.

The agreement is pending a physical for the versatile infielder, who started his career as a shortstop and played 45 games at third base last season.

Last season, Castro, 29, batted .270 with 22 home runs and 86 RBIs for the Miami Marlins. Instead of picking up his $16 million option, the Marlins gave him a $1 million buyout on Nov. 1.

Castro, who started 115 games at second base in 2019, his second season with the Marlins, has also played six seasons with the Chicago Cubs (2010-15) and two seasons with the New York Yankees (2016-17).

In 10 seasons, the four-time All-Star has a .280 career average with 1,617 hits, 664 runs, 133 home runs, 636 RBIs.

