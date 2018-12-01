Nats acquire Gomes in trade with Indians

FILE PHOTO: Cleveland Indians catcher Yan Gomes walks off the field during a rain delay in the seventh inning of their MLB American League baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit, Michigan August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

Catcher Yan Gomes, one of the most talked-about players in the trade rumor mill, has found a home in the nation’s capital.

The Washington Nationals on Friday acquired Gomes from Cleveland, sending to the Indians a pair of minor leaguers: outfielder Daniel Johnson, right-hander Jefry Rodriguez and a player to be named later.

Both teams announced the deal Friday evening.

Gomes, 31, is under club control for three more seasons and on the books for $7 million in 2019 with team options in 2020 and ‘21. He hit .266 with 16 home runs and 48 RBIs last season and made the All-Star Game for the first time in his career. His .762 OPS ranked fifth among catchers with at least 400 plate appearances. He is also considered a strong defensive catcher adept at handling a pitching staff.

He is the second catcher acquired this offseason by Washington, which signed Kurt Suzuki to a two-year, $10 million contract earlier in November. According to MLB.com, Suzuki will serve as the backup to Gomes.

Gomes has been at the center of numerous trade rumors this offseason, with multiple reports as recently as Friday saying both the Dodgers and Mets were closing in on acquiring him.

Johnson, 23, was selected by Washington in the fifth round of the 2016 draft. He is ranked as one of the Nationals’ top 10 prospects by multiple outlets after hitting .267 with six home runs and 31 RBIs to go with 22 stolen bases and a .731 OPS in 89 games at Double-A Harrisburg last season.

Rodriguez, 25, made his major league debut in 2018, compiling a 3-3 record with a 5.71 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 52 innings over 14 games. He made eight starts and also finished two games.

