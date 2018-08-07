Nationals sign former closer Holland

The Washington Nationals agreed to terms on a deal with recently released right-handed reliever Greg Holland on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Jul 11, 2017; Miami, FL, USA; National League pitcher Greg Holland (56) of the Colorado Rockies throws a pitch in the eighth inning during the 2017 MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The contract is for the remainder of this season, and Holland was added to the major league roster. Right-hander Jimmy Cordero was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse in a corresponding move.

Holland, 32, was cut by the St. Louis Cardinals last week after posting a 7.92 ERA in 32 appearances with the club. He joined the Cardinals on a one-year, $14 million contract in late March after tying for the National League lead in saves last season with 41 for the Colorado Rockies.

Signed to be the Cardinals’ closer, Holland has had no saves this season, blowing three chances.

Holland, a three-time All-Star, has 186 career saves, including 145 with the Kansas City Royals from 2010-15. In eight major league seasons, he has a 2.93 ERA and 522 strikeouts in 402 innings.

The Nationals are without usual closer Sean Doolittle (stress reaction in left foot), though Kelvin Herrera has held down the role for them.

Washington plays a doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday. The Nats announced right-hander Jefry Rodriguez will join the club as its 26th man.

—Field Level Media