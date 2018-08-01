Nationals DFA Kelley after glove slam in rout

Not everyone was happy after a historic offensive showing for the Washington Nationals on Tuesday.

Jul 31, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Nationals relief pitcher Shawn Kelley (27) reacts after giving up a two run home run in the ninth inning against the New York Mets at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Shawn Kelley, called in to close out the Tuesday’s rout of the Mets with a 25-1 lead, let his emotions get the best of him after giving up three meaningless runs. He slammed his glove to the ground after giving up a two-run home run to Austin Jackson.

And on Wednesday, the Nationals designated the reliever for assignment — calling him out for the previous night’s antics in the process.

Nationals manager Dave Martinez told Kelley it was “disrespectful to the organization,” according to The Washington Post.

General manager Mike Rizzo went further, saying, “You’re either in or you’re in the way. I thought he was in the way”

Taking Kelley’s place on the roster is Triple-A call-up Jimmy Cordero, a right-hander who has a 1.67 ERA and 47 strikeouts over 43 innings at Syracuse this season.

Kelley, who maintains he was angry at the umpire, not at Martinez for putting him in the game, is 1-0 this season with a 3.34 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings.

The 25 runs were a franchise high for Washington, which finished with 26 hits and five homers.

—Field Level Media