Report: Nationals nearing deal with RHP Norris

FILE PHOTO: Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Bud Norris works against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Baltimore, Maryland September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Doug Kapustin

The Washington Nationals reached an agreement Tuesday with right-handed reliever Bud Norris on a minor league deal, pending results of a physical, according to The Athletic.

Norris, 34, spent spring training with the Toronto Blue Jays, posting a 9.00 ERA in three innings of work before injuring his forearm and getting released on April 2.

Norris spent the 2018 season in the St. Louis Cardinals’ bullpen, going 3-6 with 28 saves and a 3.59 ERA in 64 appearances.

In 10 seasons with seven teams, Norris is 67-90 with 47 saves, a 4.45 ERA and 1,153 strikeouts in 1,221 1/3 innings.

While pitching for the Houston Astros on April 24, 2012, Norris tied a major league record by striking out four batters in one inning against the Milwaukee Brewers.

