Injury may force Nationals' Rendon to skip All-Star Game

Just a couple of days after being selected to the All-Star Game for the first time, Washington Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon said Tuesday that injuries might prevent from playing in next week’s Midsummer Classic.

“It’s still not set in stone if I’m going yet,” Rendon told reporters. “I’ve got a lot of injuries, or little ailments that I’m dealing with right now. So it’s the kind of decision where I’m thinking about, I may want to get my body back to 100 percent over those four days instead of actually dealing with all this, and actually not getting time to rest. So I’m still thinking about it.”

Rendon wouldn’t offer details on his undisclosed injury, but said it has bothered him for a while.

“Definitely a few weeks now,” he said. “And I’m pretty sure you can go back and watch the games: I haven’t been running out balls as much as I usually do in the past. So you guys can go back and try to figure that out. I’m not going to release that.”

On Tuesday night, though, he was still scheduled to start his 50th consecutive game since returning from a brief stint on the injured list with a bruised left elbow May 7.

Rendon suffered the contusion when he was hit by a pitch in a game against the Miami Marlins on April 20. He attempted to return to the lineup on April 26, but was 0-for-3 against the San Diego Padres and landed on the IL. He missed 14 games due to the injury.

Entering Tuesday’s action, Rendon was hitting .311 with 19 home runs and 58 RBIs this season in 69 games. His 1.028 OPS leads all third baseman in the majors and ranks fifth among all position players.

Rendon and the Chicago Cubs’ Kris Bryant were the two National League reserves selected to back up Colorado third baseman Nolan Arenado, who was picked to start in the voting by fans.

With Major League Baseball putting pressure in recent years on players to ensure those selected will participate in the All-Star festivities even if they feel they can’t play, Rendon is more than likely to show up at Progressive Field in Cleveland next week.

“I have a funny feeling — this is just me speaking, I don’t speak for Anthony — but I think he’ll show up in Cleveland,” Nationals manager Davey Martinez said. “It’s fun. They’re not playing three days in a row. He’s not doing the Home Run Derby. I think he needs to experience it, and see what it’s like, and go in there and play three or four innings, whatever he’s going to do, and go from there. But I think he really needs to.

“I mean, he deserves it. If anybody deserves it, it’s him. For me, even from the other side, he’s been an All-Star for many years. He finally got selected, so I think he needs to go and enjoy it.”

—Field Level Media