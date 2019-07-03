Nationals ace Scherzer goes on paternity list

Jun 30, 2019; Detroit, MI, USA; Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer (31) walks to the dugout after the sixth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Washington ace Max Scherzer was placed on the paternity list prior to the Nationals’ Wednesday game against the Miami Marlins.

Scherzer’s wife, Erica, reportedly is due to give birth on Thursday.

The All-Star right-hander is expected to make his next scheduled start, Saturday at home against the Kansas City Royals. He reportedly threw a bullpen session on Wednesday afternoon prior to being placed on the paternity list.

Scherzer also was named National League Pitcher of the Month for June after going 6-0 with a 1.00 ERA in six starts. He struck out 68 and walked five in 45 innings.

The hot month leaves Scherzer with an 8-5 record and a 2.43 ERA in 18 starts.

Washington recalled infielder Adrian Sanchez from Double-A Harrisburg to fill the roster opening.

Sanchez, 28, was batting .330 with six homers and 24 RBIs in 46 games for Harrisburg. He batted .235 in 17 at-bats over 16 games for the Nationals earlier this season.

—Field Level Media