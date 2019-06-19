Sports News
June 19, 2019 / 10:29 PM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Nationals' Scherzer starting with broken nose

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Jun 14, 2019; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer (31) throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer is starting the second game of Wednesday’s doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies despite a broken nose.

The team confirmed Scherzer is making the start when it released its lineup for the nightcap.

Scherzer was injured Tuesday when he bunted a ball and it caromed right into his nose. He also is sporting a bruise around his right eye.

The Nationals said a CT scan was negative.

The right-handed Scherzer (5-5, 2.81 ERA) will try to pitch Washington to a sweep. The Nationals posted a 6-2 win in Game 1.

—Field Level Media

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below