Nationals place Zimmerman on DL

The Washington Nationals placed first baseman Ryan Zimmerman on the 10-day disabled list prior to Saturday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the team announced.

May 8, 2018; San Diego, CA, USA; Washington Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman (11) looks on during the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

The move was retroactive to May 10.

Washington recalled veteran first baseman Mark Reynolds from Triple-A Syracuse to fill the roster spot.

Zimmerman suffered a back injury during Wednesday’s game against the San Diego Padres. He was injured sliding into home plate.

Zimmerman is batting just .217 with five homers and 16 RBIs this season. He also missed three games earlier this month with an injury to his left side.

Reynolds, 34, who was signed last month, was batting .231 with one homer in 10 games at Syracuse. He has hit 281 career homers in 11 major league seasons, including 30 last season for the Colorado Rockies.

The Nationals also transferred right-hander Joaquin Benoit (forearm strain) to the 60-day disabled list.