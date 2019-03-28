Ex-MLB closer Wetteland indicted on child sex charges

FILE PHOTO: Former Texas Rangers John Wetteland throws out the first pitch ahead of Game 6 of MLB's ALCS baseball playoffs between the Detroit Tigers and the Rangers in Arlington, Texas, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Former major-league relief pitcher John Wetteland was indicted Thursday by a grand jury in Denton County, Texas, on child sex-abuse charges, according to multiple reports.

That means the grand jury found enough evidence to continue with prosecution of the case. Wetteland was arrested in January and released on a $25,000 bond.

Wetteland, who lives in Trophy Club, Texas, was indicted on three charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child, the Dallas Morning News reported. The alleged acts reportedly occurred in the mid-2000s.

Wetteland, 52, amassed 330 saves over the course of his 12-year career that started with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He also pitched for the Montreal Expos and the New York Yankees before moving on to Texas in 1997. Wetteland notched a career-high 43 saves three different years.

He was a three-time All Star and finished sixth in Cy Young voting in 1999 with the Rangers.

Wetteland coached baseball and taught Bible studies at Liberty Christian School, a private college prep school in Argyle, Texas, after retiring from baseball, but apparently has no connection to the school at this time, the Dallas Morning News reported in January.

Wetteland spent time as a bullpen coach for the Washington Nationals and Seattle Mariners after his playing career ended.

—Field Level Media