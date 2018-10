Oct 28, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Steve Pearce hits a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the eighth inning in game five of the 2018 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Boston Red Sox first baseman Steve Pearce was named the Most Valuable Player of the World Series on Sunday after helping his team capture their fourth Major League Baseball championship in the last 15 seasons.

Pearce hit a two-run home run in the first inning of the clinching game to put the visitors ahead 2-0 and then launched a solo shot in the eighth inning that gave Boston a 5-1 lead that held up as the final score.