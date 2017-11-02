Houston center fielder Springer named World Series MVP

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Houston Astros center fielder George Springer was named the Most Valuable Player of the World Series on Wednesday after helping his team capture their first Major League Baseball championship.

Nov 1, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Houston Astros center fielder George Springer celebrates after defeating the Houston Astros in game seven of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports