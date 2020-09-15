MLB moves World Series into neutral-site bubble

FILE PHOTO: Sep 11, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the stadium and the open roof and the sunset during the game between the Texas Rangers and the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

(Reuters) - The World Series will be played in a neutral-site bubble with teams moving into the Texas Rangers new home in Arlington, Texas to avoid potential disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic, said Major League Baseball on Tuesday.

It marks the first time since 1944 that the Fall Classic will be contested at a neutral venue.

Game One of the best-of-seven World Series is set for Oct. 20.

In a postseason expanded from 10 to 16 teams, all best-of-three wildcard series will be played at the regular season home ballparks of each league’s top four seeds.

Beginning with the Division Series, clubs will shift to neutral-site locations for the duration of the 2020 postseason due to health, safety and competitive considerations.

American League games from the Division Series forward will be held in Los Angeles and San Diego, and National League games from the Division Series forward will be played in Arlington and Houston.